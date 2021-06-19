Companies Like Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2021, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had cash of US$502m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$232m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years as of March 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals actually boosted its cash burn by 15%, year on year. Given that its operating revenue increased 168% in that time, it seems the company has reason to think its expenditure is working well to drive growth. If revenue is maintained once spending on growth decreases, that could well pay off! It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$2.2b and burnt through US$232m last year, which is 11% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

Of course Deciphera Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

