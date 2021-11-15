Companies Like Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Blueprint Medicines Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Blueprint Medicines last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$702m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$312m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.3 years from September 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Blueprint Medicines' Revenue Growing?

NasdaqGS:BPMC Debt to Equity History November 15th 2021

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Blueprint Medicines actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. The bad news for shareholders is that operating revenue actually plummeted 87% in the last year, which is a real concern in our view. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Blueprint Medicines To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, Blueprint Medicines shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Blueprint Medicines has a market capitalisation of US$6.7b and burnt through US$312m last year, which is 4.6% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Blueprint Medicines' Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Blueprint Medicines' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Blueprint Medicines that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course Blueprint Medicines may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.