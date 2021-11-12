Companies Like Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Could Be Quite Risky

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Aridis Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Aridis Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$18m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$25m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from September 2021. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Aridis Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:ARDS Debt to Equity History November 12th 2021

Whilst it's great to see that Aridis Pharmaceuticals has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$548k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. The skyrocketing cash burn up 112% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Aridis Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Aridis Pharmaceuticals shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$39m and burnt through US$25m last year, which is 64% of the company's market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

How Risky Is Aridis Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

There are no prizes for guessing that we think Aridis Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is a bit of a worry. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests it isn't in a good position to keep funding growth. And although we accept its cash runway wasn't as worrying as its cash burn relative to its market cap, it was still a real negative; as indeed were all the factors we considered in this article. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. On another note, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has 6 warning signs (and 4 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

