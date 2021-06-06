Companies Like Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Aptinyx Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In March 2021, Aptinyx had US$147m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$40m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 3.7 years from March 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Aptinyx Growing?

NasdaqGS:APTX Debt to Equity History June 6th 2021

Aptinyx reduced its cash burn by 19% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. But it makes us pessimistic to see that operating revenue slid 51% in that time. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Aptinyx Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Aptinyx is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$176m, Aptinyx's US$40m in cash burn equates to about 23% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Aptinyx's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Aptinyx's cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 4 warning signs for Aptinyx that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

