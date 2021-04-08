Companies Like Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 423%. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Anavex Life Sciences' cash burn is too risky. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Anavex Life Sciences' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2020, Anavex Life Sciences had US$47m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$23m. Therefore, from December 2020 it had 2.0 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that Anavex Life Sciences will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Anavex Life Sciences' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:AVXL Debt to Equity History April 8th 2021

Anavex Life Sciences didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 17% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Anavex Life Sciences Raise Cash?

While Anavex Life Sciences does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Anavex Life Sciences has a market capitalisation of US$1.1b and burnt through US$23m last year, which is 2.2% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Anavex Life Sciences' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Anavex Life Sciences' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Anavex Life Sciences (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

