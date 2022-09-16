Companies Like 17 Education & Technology Group (NASDAQ:YQ) Could Be Quite Risky

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should 17 Education & Technology Group (NASDAQ:YQ) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might 17 Education & Technology Group Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, 17 Education & Technology Group had CN¥894m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was CN¥1.6b over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 7 months as of June 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGS:YQ Debt to Equity History September 16th 2022

How Well Is 17 Education & Technology Group Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that 17 Education & Technology Group is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 46% in the last year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 27% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how 17 Education & Technology Group has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can 17 Education & Technology Group Raise More Cash Easily?

17 Education & Technology Group revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

17 Education & Technology Group's cash burn of CN¥1.6b is about 257% of its CN¥636m market capitalisation. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

Is 17 Education & Technology Group's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about 17 Education & Technology Group's cash burn. Take, for example, its cash burn relative to its market cap, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. And although we accept its increasing cash burn wasn't as worrying as its cash burn relative to its market cap, it was still a real negative; as indeed were all the factors we considered in this article. Looking at the metrics in this article all together, we consider its cash burn situation to be rather dangerous, and likely to cost shareholders one way or the other. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for 17 Education & Technology Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course 17 Education & Technology Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

