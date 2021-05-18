Companies Like 17 Education & Technology Group (NASDAQ:YQ) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should 17 Education & Technology Group (NASDAQ:YQ) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is 17 Education & Technology Group's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2020, 17 Education & Technology Group had cash of CN¥2.8b and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was CN¥612m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2020 it had 4.6 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is 17 Education & Technology Group Growing?

NasdaqGS:YQ Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that 17 Education & Technology Group trimmed its cash burn by 9.8% over the last twelve months. But it was the operating revenue growth of 219% that really shone. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can 17 Education & Technology Group Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt 17 Education & Technology Group seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

17 Education & Technology Group has a market capitalisation of CN¥5.9b and burnt through CN¥612m last year, which is 10% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is 17 Education & Technology Group's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about 17 Education & Technology Group's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for 17 Education & Technology Group that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

