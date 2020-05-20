Companies Determined to Emerge Stronger After COVID-19

With the country turning to corporate America to lead recovery and create lasting change, businesses should be planning for a new, stronger future, according to Nelson Griggs, president of Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

“We’re challenging ourselves to think differently,” Griggs said during Survey Monkey’s 3rd annual Curiosity Conference.

New research by SurveyMonkey found that 75% of people believe a CEO should take the lead on change rather than the government. During the virtual conference, Griggs and other prominent business leaders, including ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro, UpWork CEO Hayden Brown and Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta, shared how they have led through the pandemic – especially how they have transformed feedback into action.

Griggs noted that Nasdaq had relatively early insight into the pandemic due to its office presence in Hong Kong. The company moved quickly, implementing split teams globally in early March, and today has only 2% of its employees working in an office with the rest working remotely.

“Our number one [priority] outside employee safety and security was how we keep business operations going,” said Griggs, noting that Nasdaq has solid business continuity plans as a result of contingency plans enacted following the devastating Hurricane Sandy in 2012, which suspended trading for two days.

Amid historic volatility, Nasdaq has maintained operations during this time, managing record volumes and even conducting a handful of IPOs since February. While Griggs said he expects a bumpy economic recovery rather than a V-shaped recovery, he still believes that new opportunities will arise.

Griggs emphasized “keeping in touch with the clients,” underscoring the importance of moving quickly to understand what clients need now and what behaviors have changed.

“One area that is forever changed is traveling around the world to see investors,” Griggs remarked. “You still have to communicate with investors and the public, and we’re seeing it happening at almost the same levels it was happening prior to the pandemic, but it’s all happening virtually.”

For global freelancing platform UpWork, which is “built on the bones of a remote-work strategy,” it was a relatively smooth transition to have all employees work from home, Brown said. Prior to the crisis, two-thirds of UpWork’s workforce was working remotely from 800 cities around the world. But as the pandemic spread in March, Brown shifted the entire company to remote work. Because of its experience with distributed teams, UpWork has been helping its clients to ramp up their own remote work capabilities.

“The focus for the last month-and-a-half has been giving [customers] training, giving them resources, making sure they communalize the things we’ve been doing for a very long time around effective distributed teams and helping them scale up those practices now that it’s suddenly so urgent,” Brown said.

Mehta said that through one of Gainsight’s products that tracks how SaaS companies’ software is being used, he has seen 75% of customers’ application usage rise meaningfully – some areas have skyrocketed, such as video conferencing.

“Almost everyone’s applications are being used more, so companies are able to observe their customers more than they were in the traditional offline world,” said Mehta.

Pitaro noted that “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s new Michael Jordan documentary, which had been originally scheduled to air in June around the NBA finals, was pushed up almost two months due to fan demand on social media—and the fans delivered, making it the most-watched documentary ever on the network.

Even with the success of “The Last Dance,” Pitaro is continuously preparing for the return of professional and college sports. He noted that he is in daily communication with league executives and commissioners trying to learn as much information as possible in order to prepare ESPN for the future.

“For us, what’s most important is to just be ready to go,” said Pitaro. “When our partner commissioners make decisions to move forward, it is critical that ESPN be ready to broadcast these games. We can’t be caught by surprise.”

