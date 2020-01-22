Companies buy first-ever Super Bowl ads, hope to gain attention in streaming era

Little Caesars pizza chain, Facebook and the running brand Saucony will buy their first Super Bowl ads ever this year, taking advantage of one of the last events that enjoys a large live audience in an era where streaming services like Netflix have splintered TV viewing habits.
