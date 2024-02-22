News & Insights

Companies bid for 34 bcm of gas in new joint EU tender - Sefcovic says

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

February 22, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by Julia Payne.

BRUSSELS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday 19 companies bid for nearly 34 billion cubic meters of natural gas in new joint-purchasing tender for multi-year deals.

In the new tender scheme launched last week, companies were able to bid for gas supplies for up to five years until October 2029. Sefcovic said in a statement more than 15 bcm was liquefied natural gas.

Suppliers will be able to respond with offers on Feb. 26.

The EU launched a joint gas purchasing mechanism called AggregateEU during the energy crisis in 2022 when Europe lost nearly all of its Russian gas supplies, sending prices skyrocketing. The EU held four short-term tenders in 2023.

The new mechanism serves as a matchmaker and companies must conclude deals privately. Sefcovic said that last year 42 bcm of demand was matched through AggregateEU.

