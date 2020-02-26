Companies Are Starting To Quantify The Coronavirus Impact. It's Bad News.

Drinks giant Diageo warned the coronavirus outbreak could hit profits by up to £200 million in 2020, as companies began to measure the impact of the epidemic.

After weeks of “closely monitoring” the virus and its potential damage to performance, companies have started to quantify its impact.

French food company Danone cut its guidance on Wednesday and expects the virus to reduce first-quarter sales in China by €100 million. It comes after Mastercard cut its revenue outlook earlier this week and U.S. software giant HP factored in an 8% hit to its earnings per share for the second quarter, following Apple’s second-quarter guidance warning last week.

Diageo — the British drinks company, whose brands include Johnnie Walker and Guinness — said on Wednesday sales had been hurt by the closure of bars and restaurants in China along with the postponement of events and fall in tourism across Asia.

It estimated that organic net sales in 2020 would be £225 million to £325 million lower as a result but that still depended on the “timing and pace of recovery,” while operating profit would be £140 million to £200 million lower.

The company, like many others, said it was unable to “quantify the impact” at its interim results at the end of January.

Since then the virus has spread outside of China, across Asia and into Europe. More than 81,000 people have been infected world-wide and the death toll has risen above 2,750.

Danone, the world’s largest yogurt maker and Evian water owner, lowered sales and profit margin forecasts for the year on Wednesday. First-quarter sales would be affected by losses in its water business in China, it said, and full-year sales growth would be 2-4% compared with previous guidance of 4-5%.

Mining company Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it was still evaluating the impact of the virus but that full-year guidance remained unchanged. It said the outbreak could create “significant uncertainty” in the short term.

Airline stocks have been among the worst affected by the global selloff, as travel restrictions have left aircraft grounded.

German carrier Lufthansa announced a hiring freeze and said it was offering staff unpaid leave due to the outbreak. It also said it would cut costs and expenses and cancel some projects.

Air France-KLM said last week it could suffer a €200 million hit to earnings in 2020, while Qantas warned of a 150 million Australian dollars impact to earnings.

