Companies Are Beating Estimates But Pulling Guidance. Here Is What That Disconnect Could Be Telling Investors About the Rest of 2026.

Key Points

At least 21 companies have withdrawn or lowered guidance, according to a report.

Many companies are citing tariff-related charges or the impact of the Iran war.

The lack of company guidance creates a challenging environment for investors.

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It's been a mixed bag in the stock market lately -- several companies are delighting investors by beating analysts' expectations in the first three months of the year. But on the other hand, companies are making shareholders nervous by withdrawing guidance for the next quarter or the rest of the year.

It's a sign of market uncertainty -- tariff policies that whipsaw back and forth, uncertainties about oil supply, and the status of the Iran war are making companies nervous. Amid that backdrop, it's difficult to guess what expenses companies will incur or the appetite for consumer spending for the next several months.

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"Some percentage of companies -- more than normal -- will just be saying (they) don't have the visibility to provide discrete guidance for the quarter," David Lefkowitz, head of US Equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, told Morningstar. "There are too many variables, I think, to really game it out."

The outlook for year is murky

The stock market, in general, indeed hates uncertainty, and we're seeing that play out across earnings reports across a variety of industries. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) posted an earnings beat for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 (ending Feb. 28) of $1.90 per share, beating estimates of $1.71. But the beverage alcohol company withdrew its fiscal 2027 guidance, citing the economy and its impact on consumer spending.

Apparel company Steve Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) beat analysts' estimates by a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, but in February, it announced it was withdrawing its 2026 guidance due to uncertainties from U.S. tariffs.

BRP (NASDAQ: DOO), a Canadian manufacturer of powersports vehicles and marine products, posted earnings of $2.23 per share, beating analysts' expectations for $2.03 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 (ending Jan. 31). But the company withdrew its guidance as well, citing $500 million in tariff expenses.

At least 21 companies have withdrawn or cut their guidance since the beginning of the Iran war, according to Reuters, with companies citing disruptions to supply chains and higher fuel prices.

How investors should respond

Pulled guidance creates a challenging investment environment. For long-term investors, I'm in favor of riding the wave even when it gets a little bumpy. Companies are withholding guidance because they don't have a clear idea of the next few months, but the market historically averages 10% gains per year over the long term -- and that's where you should be focused.

For investors who are approaching retirement, this is a time for caution. Broad exchange-traded funds or index funds are ideal investments for their diversification, but it would be a mistake to be overweighted on any one stock and risk a market downturn. If you're investing in individual stocks, carefully review management's commentary and question-and-answer sessions with analysts, even if your company has withdrawn its guidance, to get some clarity on what challenges may lie ahead.

Either way, what we're seeing in the market right now isn't a case of businesses being broken or management error. It's more about the fact that companies don't have crystal balls, and the landscape is shifting too quickly on tariffs and the Middle East, making it hard for them to responsibly project the revenues or profits they'll see.

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Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brp and Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.