Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 38% Share Price Gain

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 38% trails the market return. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 30% in the last three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 46%. Though we do note extraordinary items affected the bottom line. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 38% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:BVN Earnings Per Share Growth May 24th 2021

We know that Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA shareholders gained a total return of 38% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 4% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. You could get a better understanding of Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

