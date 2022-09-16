Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA had US$648.6m of debt, an increase on US$452.5m, over one year. However, it does have US$326.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$322.3m. NYSE:BVN Debt to Equity History September 16th 2022

How Healthy Is Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA had liabilities of US$317.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$994.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$326.3m as well as receivables valued at US$160.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$825.6m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA is worth US$1.56b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$857m, which is a fall of 3.8%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$14m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$411m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.