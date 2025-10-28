Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (BVN) Price Target Increased by 18.95% to 21.49

The average one-year price target for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BVN) has been revised to $21.49 / share. This is an increase of 18.95% from the prior estimate of $18.07 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.54 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.84% from the latest reported closing price of $22.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVN is 0.28%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 118,777K shares. The put/call ratio of BVN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 17,290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,079K shares , representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 20.79% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 11,272K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,730K shares , representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 21.92% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,736K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,109K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 7,470K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,357K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 14.33% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,531K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,052K shares , representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.