Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (BVN) Price Target Increased by 16.08% to 34.57

The average one-year price target for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BVN) has been revised to $34.57 / share. This is an increase of 16.08% from the prior estimate of $29.78 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.27 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.51% from the latest reported closing price of $32.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 13.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVN is 0.17%, an increase of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.52% to 112,666K shares. The put/call ratio of BVN is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 17,869K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,782K shares , representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 8.08% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 13,474K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,388K shares , representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 35.12% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 11,274K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,779K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 11.51% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,983K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,197K shares , representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 61.68% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 4,775K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,031K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 14.30% over the last quarter.

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