Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.'s (NYSE:BVN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. With the latest financial year loss of US$141m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$113m, the US$1.9b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$170m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:BVN Earnings Per Share Growth December 24th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 36% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA, take a look at Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.