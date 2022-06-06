Compania de Minas Buenaventura Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BVN

In trading on Monday, shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. (Symbol: BVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.34, changing hands as low as $8.33 per share. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BVN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.11 per share, with $12.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.41.

