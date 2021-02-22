Compania de Minas Buenaventura Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BVN

In trading on Monday, shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. (Symbol: BVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.17, changing hands as high as $11.45 per share. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BVN's low point in its 52 week range is $5.12 per share, with $14.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.46.

