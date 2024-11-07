News & Insights

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Reports Strong Financials

November 07, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA (CCU) has released an update.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A., a major player in the brewing industry, reported a robust financial position with total assets amounting to over 3.6 trillion Chilean pesos as of September 2024. The company saw a significant increase in non-current assets, reflecting strategic investments in property, plant, and equipment. This financial health underscores its strong market position and potential for future growth, sparking interest among investors focused on the brewing sector.

