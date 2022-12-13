Compania Cervecerias Unidas Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CCU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (Symbol: CCU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.31, changing hands as high as $12.39 per share. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCU's low point in its 52 week range is $9.31 per share, with $17.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.33.

