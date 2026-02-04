Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional - Depositary Receipt (SID) Price Target Increased by 18.90% to 1.94

The average one-year price target for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SID) has been revised to $1.94 / share. This is an increase of 18.90% from the prior estimate of $1.63 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.25 to a high of $3.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.29% from the latest reported closing price of $2.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 12.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SID is 0.05%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 36,355K shares. The put/call ratio of SID is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 3,820K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares , representing an increase of 34.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SID by 44.67% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,940K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares , representing an increase of 46.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SID by 76.27% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,722K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,594K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing an increase of 21.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SID by 12.50% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,212K shares. No change in the last quarter.

