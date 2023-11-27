Companhia Siderurgica Nacional - ADR (SID) Price Target Increased by 10.32% to 3.18

The average one-year price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional - ADR (NYSE:SID) has been revised to 3.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.32% from the prior estimate of 2.88 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.23 to a high of 4.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.22% from the latest reported closing price of 3.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SID is 0.06%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 35,835K shares. The put/call ratio of SID is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,818K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,657K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing an increase of 69.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SID by 18.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,554K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLX - VanEck Vectors Steel ETF holds 1,790K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SID by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Nfj Investment Group holds 1,686K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SID by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional lit. is the largest fully integrated steel producer in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America in terms of crude steel production. Its main plant is located in the city of Volta Redonda, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

