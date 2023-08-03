Companhia Siderurgica Nacional - ADR (SID) Price Target Decreased by 16.02% to 3.59

The average one-year price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional - ADR (NYSE:SID) has been revised to 3.59 / share. This is an decrease of 16.02% from the prior estimate of 4.27 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.37 to a high of 6.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.60% from the latest reported closing price of 2.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SID is 0.08%, an increase of 22.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 35,322K shares. The put/call ratio of SID is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,818K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,554K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SID by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,017K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SID by 15.04% over the last quarter.

SLX - VanEck Vectors Steel ETF holds 1,988K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares, representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SID by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,430K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional lit. is the largest fully integrated steel producer in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America in terms of crude steel production. Its main plant is located in the city of Volta Redonda, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Additional reading:

