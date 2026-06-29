Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (ELPC) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (ELPC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR is one of 110 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELPC's full-year earnings has moved 60.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ELPC has moved about 23.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 9.1%. This means that Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Enel SpA (ENLAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.2%.

In Enel SpA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.5% so far this year, so ELPC is performing better in this area. Enel SpA is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR and Enel SpA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.