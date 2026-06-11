Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (ELPC) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (ELPC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR is one of 110 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELPC's full-year earnings has moved 267.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ELPC has returned 16.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 4.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Tele2 (TLTZY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.9%.

Over the past three months, Tele2's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 84.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.9% this year, meaning that ELPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tele2 belongs to the Wireline Non-US industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #7. The industry has moved +15.1% year to date.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR and Tele2 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (ELPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.