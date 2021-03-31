Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.008 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ELP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -84.31% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ELP was $1.24, representing a -15.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.47 and a 40.11% increase over the 52 week low of $.89.

ELP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). ELP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports ELP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -95.83%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ELP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ELP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ELP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 27.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ELP at 3.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.