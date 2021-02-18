Companhia Paranaense De Energia - COPEL Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ELP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Companhia Paranaense De Energia - COPEL (Symbol: ELP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.06, changing hands as low as $11.71 per share. Companhia Paranaense De Energia - COPEL shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.28 per share, with $17.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.