Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG - Depositary Receipt (CIG.C) Price Target Increased by 10.56% to 3.02

The average one-year price target for Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CIG.C) has been revised to $3.02 / share. This is an increase of 10.56% from the prior estimate of $2.73 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.31 to a high of $3.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.34% from the latest reported closing price of $2.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIG.C is 0.00%, an increase of 86.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.72% to 398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 288K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 80.10% over the last quarter.

Qrg Capital Management holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Systematic Alpha Investments holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 47.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

