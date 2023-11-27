Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. - ADR (SBS) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 15.98

The average one-year price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. - ADR (NYSE:SBS) has been revised to 15.98 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 15.07 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.05 to a high of 21.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.71% from the latest reported closing price of 13.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBS is 0.17%, an increase of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 81,916K shares. The put/call ratio of SBS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 19,746K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,763K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,981K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,515K shares, representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,330K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares, representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 93.15% over the last quarter.

FIW - First Trust Water ETF holds 4,645K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,946K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,165K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 90.66% over the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabesp is a Brazilian water and waste management company owned by the state of São Paulo. It provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial users in São Paulo and in 363 of the 645 municipalities in São Paulo State, typically under 30-year concession contracts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.