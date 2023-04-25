Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. - ADR (SBS) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. - ADR said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.25 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. - ADR. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBS is 0.15%, a decrease of 23.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.66% to 77,089K shares. The put/call ratio of SBS is 2.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.01% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. - ADR is 14.74. The forecasts range from a low of 10.79 to a high of $21.35. The average price target represents an increase of 52.01% from its latest reported closing price of 9.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. - ADR is 22,206MM, an increase of 0.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 16,775K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,419K shares, representing a decrease of 27.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,985K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,526K shares, representing an increase of 35.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 64.33% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,994K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,468K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 10.55% over the last quarter.

PHO - Invesco Water Resources ETF holds 4,921K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares, representing an increase of 43.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 56.47% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,947K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabesp is a Brazilian water and waste management company owned by the state of São Paulo. It provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial users in São Paulo and in 363 of the 645 municipalities in São Paulo State, typically under 30-year concession contracts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.