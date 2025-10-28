Is Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Sabesp (SBS) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sabesp (SBS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sabesp is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 109 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sabesp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBS' full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SBS has returned about 71.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 20.7%. As we can see, Sabesp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Spire (SR). The stock is up 30.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Spire's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sabesp belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.4% so far this year, so SBS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Spire belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #84. The industry has moved +14% year to date.

Sabesp and Spire could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

