Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -73.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBS was $7.69, representing a -37.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.32 and a 27.11% increase over the 52 week low of $6.05.

SBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23.

SBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23.

