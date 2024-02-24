Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP - Depositary Receipt () (SBS) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 16.87

The average one-year price target for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:SBS) has been revised to 16.87 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 15.87 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.39 to a high of 22.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.40% from the latest reported closing price of 16.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBS is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.17% to 75,440K shares. The put/call ratio of SBS is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 18,135K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,746K shares, representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,231K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,981K shares, representing a decrease of 14.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,958K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,330K shares, representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,929K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 89.93% over the last quarter.

FIW - First Trust Water ETF holds 3,688K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabesp is a Brazilian water and waste management company owned by the state of São Paulo. It provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial users in São Paulo and in 363 of the 645 municipalities in São Paulo State, typically under 30-year concession contracts.

