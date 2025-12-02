Is Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CBD (CBDBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CBD is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 197 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CBD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBDBY's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CBDBY has returned about 134.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 7.8% on average. As we can see, CBD is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dillard's (DDS). The stock is up 58% year-to-date.

In Dillard's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CBD belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.9% this year, meaning that CBDBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dillard's, however, belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +50.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CBD and Dillard's. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

