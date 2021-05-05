Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -23.01% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBD was $7.06, representing a -59.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.46 and a 84.82% increase over the 52 week low of $3.82.

CBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports CBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -65.19%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBD Dividend History page.

