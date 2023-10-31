Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (BSP:CBAV3) Price Target Decreased by 9.52% to 7.74

The average one-year price target for Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (BSP:CBAV3) has been revised to 7.74 / share. This is an decrease of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 8.56 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.34% from the latest reported closing price of 3.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAV3 is 0.07%, a decrease of 34.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.39% to 20,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,653K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,310K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares, representing an increase of 31.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAV3 by 17.33% over the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,852K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing a decrease of 21.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAV3 by 54.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,712K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,673K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

