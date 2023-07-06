Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (BSP:CBAV3) Price Target Decreased by 9.50% to 11.54

The average one-year price target for Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (BSP:CBAV3) has been revised to 11.54 / share. This is an decrease of 9.50% from the prior estimate of 12.75 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 117.71% from the latest reported closing price of 5.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAV3 is 0.15%, a decrease of 23.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 28,409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,653K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THDAX - Thornburg Developing World Fund holds 4,476K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,427K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAV3 by 38.08% over the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,250K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAV3 by 17.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,712K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,673K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAV3 by 59.16% over the last quarter.

