Compal Electronics (LSE:CEIR) Price Target Increased by 8.32% to 3.07

The average one-year price target for Compal Electronics (LSE:CEIR) has been revised to 3.07 / share. This is an increase of 8.32% from the prior estimate of 2.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.44 to a high of 4.27 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.84% from the latest reported closing price of 3.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compal Electronics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 9.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEIR is 0.25%, an increase of 16.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 558,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,897K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,373K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIR by 14.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,946K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,256K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIR by 21.86% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 38,428K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 35,824K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 35,171K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,211K shares, representing a decrease of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIR by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.