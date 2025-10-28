Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDF) Price Target Decreased by 10.96% to 39.92

The average one-year price target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCPK:MGDDF) has been revised to $39.92 / share. This is a decrease of 10.96% from the prior estimate of $44.83 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.18 to a high of $49.27 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.03% from the latest reported closing price of $42.48 / share.

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGDDF is 0.31%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.92% to 118,652K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,025K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,791K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGDDF by 7.38% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 8,229K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,945K shares , representing an increase of 15.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGDDF by 9.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,237K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,066K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGDDF by 3.93% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,000K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 5,551K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGDDF by 15.30% over the last quarter.

