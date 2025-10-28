Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions - Depositary Receipt (MGDDY) Price Target Decreased by 14.92% to 18.71

The average one-year price target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MGDDY) has been revised to $18.71 / share. This is a decrease of 14.92% from the prior estimate of $22.00 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.62 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.31% from the latest reported closing price of $20.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGDDY is 0.12%, an increase of 68.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 76.23% to 5,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,654K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGDDY by 0.62% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGDDY by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 63K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGDDY by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Elevation Series Trust - The Opal International Dividend Income ETF holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 46.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGDDY by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 34K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGDDY by 7.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

