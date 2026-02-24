Compagnie Financière Tradition (SWX:CFT) Price Target Decreased by 13.69% to 263.67

The average one-year price target for Compagnie Financière Tradition (SWX:CFT) has been revised to CHF 263,67 / share. This is a decrease of 13.69% from the prior estimate of CHF 305,49 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 234,32 to a high of CHF 299,25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.88% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 266,00 / share.

Compagnie Financière Tradition Maintains 2.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.54%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie Financière Tradition. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFT is 0.02%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFT by 4.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFT by 4.15% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 10K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFT by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.