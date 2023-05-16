Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - Registered Shares - (CFRHF) Declares $2.50 Dividend

Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - Registered Shares - said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $2.50 per share. Previously, the company paid $2.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 21, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $98.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - Registered Shares -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFRHF is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.84% to 66,111K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - Registered Shares - is 179.23. The forecasts range from a low of 125.14 to a high of $218.80. The average price target represents an increase of 82.39% from its latest reported closing price of 98.26.

The projected annual revenue for Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - Registered Shares - is 19,696MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 15,599K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 11,129K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 4,876K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 4,569K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,590K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,601K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFRHF by 70.22% over the last quarter.

