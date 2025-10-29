Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Depositary Receipt (CFRUY) Price Target Decreased by 28.21% to 26.56

The average one-year price target for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CFRUY) has been revised to $26.56 / share. This is a decrease of 28.21% from the prior estimate of $36.99 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$16.89 to a high of $59.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.26% from the latest reported closing price of $16.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFRUY is 0.33%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 9,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 5,477K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,363K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 2,743K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 4.13% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 219K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 207K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 132K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 22.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 18.23% over the last quarter.

