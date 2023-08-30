Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR (CFRUY) Price Target Increased by 28.58% to 61.07

The average one-year price target for Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR (OTC:CFRUY) has been revised to 61.07 / share. This is an increase of 28.58% from the prior estimate of 47.49 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.15 to a high of 102.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 339.32% from the latest reported closing price of 13.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFRUY is 0.17%, a decrease of 19.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 16,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 16,437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,796K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 84K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 81K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 41.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 28.67% over the last quarter.

