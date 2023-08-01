Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR (CFRUY) Price Target Increased by 13.88% to 47.49

The average one-year price target for Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR (OTC:CFRUY) has been revised to 47.49 / share. This is an increase of 13.88% from the prior estimate of 41.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -13.07 to a high of 88.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 196.64% from the latest reported closing price of 16.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFRUY is 0.20%, an increase of 59.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 17,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 16,796K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,180K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 7.93% over the last quarter.

O'Brien Greene & Co. holds 102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 66.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 87K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 27.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 8.99% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 81K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

