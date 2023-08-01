News & Insights

Stocks
CFRUY

Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR (CFRUY) Price Target Increased by 13.88% to 47.49

August 01, 2023 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR (OTC:CFRUY) has been revised to 47.49 / share. This is an increase of 13.88% from the prior estimate of 41.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -13.07 to a high of 88.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 196.64% from the latest reported closing price of 16.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFRUY is 0.20%, an increase of 59.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 17,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CFRUY / Compagnie financiere Richemont SA - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Fisher Asset Management holds 16,796K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,180K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 7.93% over the last quarter.

O'Brien Greene & Co. holds 102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 66.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 87K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 27.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRUY by 8.99% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 81K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFRUY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.