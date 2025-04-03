Is Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFRUY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFRUY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CFRUY has gained about 15.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.5% on average. This means that Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.8%.

In Kingfisher PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23.7% so far this year, meaning that CFRUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kingfisher PLC falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.6%.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG and Kingfisher PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

