Is Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFRUY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 214 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFRUY's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CFRUY has gained about 23.1% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 2.4%. This means that Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU). The stock is up 4.3% year-to-date.

For Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 36.2% so far this year, so CFRUY is performing better in this area.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #135. The industry has moved +0.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG and Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

