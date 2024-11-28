Compagnie du Bois Sauvage Backs Futerro’s Biorefinery Initiative

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage (GB:0O9C) has released an update.
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage is supporting Futerro S.A. in its first fund-raising effort for a new biorefinery in Normandy, aimed at advancing the decarbonization of the packaging sector. The project has attracted a new shareholder, CYBELLE, enhancing Futerro’s capabilities with its expertise in food packaging. This collaboration aligns with Compagnie du Bois Sauvage’s strategy to foster long-term growth and innovation in industrial sectors across Europe.
