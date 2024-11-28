Compagnie du Bois Sauvage Backs Futerro’s Biorefinery Initiative

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage (GB:0O9C) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage is supporting Futerro S.A. in its first fund-raising effort for a new biorefinery in Normandy, aimed at advancing the decarbonization of the packaging sector. The project has attracted a new shareholder, CYBELLE, enhancing Futerro’s capabilities with its expertise in food packaging. This collaboration aligns with Compagnie du Bois Sauvage’s strategy to foster long-term growth and innovation in industrial sectors across Europe.

For further insights into GB:0O9C stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.