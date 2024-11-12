News & Insights

Stocks

Compagnie des Alpes Strengthens Leadership Team

November 12, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Compagnie des Alpes (FR:CDA) has released an update.

Compagnie des Alpes has made strategic appointments to its Executive Committee, with Rémi Fournial taking the role of Director of Strategy and Development, and Aymeric Noizet joining as Chief Information and Digital Officer. These changes aim to bolster the company’s growth, innovation, and digital transformation efforts, as it continues to lead in the leisure industry across Europe.

For further insights into FR:CDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.