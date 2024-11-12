Compagnie des Alpes Strengthens Leadership Team

Compagnie des Alpes (FR:CDA) has released an update.

Compagnie des Alpes has made strategic appointments to its Executive Committee, with Rémi Fournial taking the role of Director of Strategy and Development, and Aymeric Noizet joining as Chief Information and Digital Officer. These changes aim to bolster the company’s growth, innovation, and digital transformation efforts, as it continues to lead in the leisure industry across Europe.

